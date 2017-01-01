Carefolk Family

Care, with less stress

Tools and support for family caregivers looking after themselves or a loved one

Free to use. Easy to set-up

Get Started

Easy to use

Beautiful designed.
Ideal for all user levels.
With Carefolk, it's simple.

Care made simple

Simplifies care managment.
Enables great care.
Frees up time. Reduces stress.

It's Free

Yes, that's right. Free.
No fee or credit card required.
Carefolk Family is free to use. 

Secure

Security is our highest priority.
Data encrypted at rest, and in transit.
Data center SSAE-18 audited. More info

Carefolk Family Explained

image

A host of great features

Simplying life and enabling great care for you and your family. Easy to use and available on all devices.

Digital
Care
Planner

Family Secure Access

Scheduling & Visit Reminders

Meds Management & Reminders

Digital
Notes Repository

Care Coordination & Contacts

Private & Group Messaging

Real-time Alerts & Updates 

Free to use

Carefolk Family is free and easy to set-up


Get started

Caring for a loved one shouldn't be this hard

The old way of caregiving
The correct way to caregive


Tools and support to provide great care, reduce stress, and make life simpler.
And it's free to use

Get Started

More great features 

Family care simplified. Support, in the palm of your hand.

Care Updates
& Memories

Community
Support
Area

Peer
Support
& Info.

Help
& User Guides

Free to use

Carefolk Family is free and easy to set-up


Get started

Be the first to know! 

Subscribe to Carefolk Product News & Blog Updates